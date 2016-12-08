TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Have Your Say | News Headlines
That Sultan’s Excuse for the Killing of Ndigbo in Northern Nigeria
Listen to music while browsing

Features, Opinions & Critics

Ecowas Should Drop Buhari As M

A civil Rights group- [B]HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF ...

Sentiments And The Nigerian Electorate
Gov Wike Should Sack Tonye Briggs – Preside
Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-chang
Ebonyi: Umahi Lays Foundation For Memorable view more

Politics

People Are Mounting Pressure O

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebelle Jonathan has sa ...

Why Southeast Senators Won't Buhari's Town
Fayose Tackles Inec Chair, Says The Umpire'
Supporters Dance On Streets As Uk Court Fr
Rivers Re-run: Instead Of Wike, Focus On Po view more

Editorials & Commentaries

Mr. Mavrodi, Leave President B

Many people have challenged me on why I have been silent on ...

Pension Palaver In Imo:‘forfeiture Of Unpai
Mr. Mavrodi, Leave President Buhari Out Of
Thewill Editorial: Now That Buhari Has Orde
Menace Of The Social Media And The Way Out. view more

Sports News

Mikel 'very Likely' To Leave I

Last time agent John Shittu commented in public about Mikel ...

Fifa Ranking: Super Eagles End Year As 8th
Rb Leipzig, Bayern Chase Herbstmeisterschaf
Manchester United Can Challenge In Premier
Manchester United Have Held Transfer Talks view more

Entertainment

Oluwole Sogunro Community Of O

[B]Hurray, it&rsquo;s countdown to the 40[SUP]th[/SUP] celeb ...

Actress, Funke Akindele Moves Into New Apar
After Failed Mmm, P-square Set To Launch Ow
Ladies Flaunt Too Much Backside At Clubs…yv
Don Jazzy Welcomes Small Doctor To Mavin Cr view more

Business News

Masked Gunmen Abduct Woman Cus

Two gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday night abdu ...

Nigerian Fintech Start-up Paystack Raises U
Niger State Budget Presentation : Rt. Hon.
5 Business Lessons For Nigerians Who Are Tu
Oil Price Rises To $55.61 As Dollar Yield G view more

LifeStyle

Ycee Covers The December 2016

Growing up with a grandfather who was in the army and strict ...

Actress, Omotola Jalade Flaunts Backside At
Actress, Eniola Badmus Wows Crowd In Pretty
Why Men Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Omoni Obo
Actress, Ireti Osayemi Buries Grandpa In St view more

Press Statements

Nigerian Media Must Avoid Cred

[I]Remarks By Hon. Oseloka Henry Obaze, MD/CEO Selonnes Cons ...

Anambra Clo Elects New Leaders, Upholds Sus
Being A Communiqué Released By The National
Enter Diasporas: The New President General
Intersociety Tasks Delta State And Southeas view more

Press Releases

Press Statement By Augustine O

My name is Augustine Onyekachi Wokocha. I am a member of the ...

Niger State House Of Assembly Motivates Par
Xmas Party: Cultivate Good Character Ambode
Igede Students' Union Independent Electoral
Dangote Group Extends Long-term Partnership view more

Diaspora & Reporters

Diaspora Events: Hope Africa C

[B]L-R: Francis John---Executive Director of HOPe Africa del ...

Francis John Executive Director Of Hope Afr
Nigeria’s Beatfm Named Best Radio Station I
The Nigerian National Association Congratul
First Lady Of Ogun State Honored And Welcom view more

Religion Section

Stealing From Idps Is One Of T

[I][B]Quran 4:10 [/B][/I] (As for) those who swallow the pr ...

27 Hell Testimonies Reveal Satanic Contamin
Who Does God Call A Man? (part One)
Bro Joshua Iginla Dashes A Poor Widow $1000
Churches, Religiousity And Godliness view more

Inside Africa

Finalists For 2016 50 Most Inf

Reputed rating establishment and Africa&rsquo;s leading Medi ...

Imf Managing Director To Visit Cameroon On
African Union Begins Drafting Appropriate P
Nigeria: Un Expert Calls For Budget Plans T
Uk Supports South Sudanese Refugees In Suda view more

Photo Report

  • Nana Akufo-addo, Rau...
  • Mark Okoye, Yemi Ala...
  • Jide Kosoko, Zani Ch...
  • Miss Africa Great Br...
  • Face Of Candycity Ni...

DIGITAL PICTURES OF LIFE

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists