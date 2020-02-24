X-Raying the Supreme Court Verdict on Bayelsa Elections to Show How Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, Completely Missed the Point: A Rejoinder.

Section 187 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN), 1999, as amended, makes it mandatory for a Governorship Candidate to have a Deputy Governorship Candidate before his own candidature can be valid. If the candidature of the deputy governorship candidate is for any reason invalid, that of the Governor is adversely affected. Section 187(1) & (2) provides as follows;

“(1) In any election to which the foregoing provisions of this part of this Chapter relate a candidate for the office of Governor of a State shall not be deemed to have been validly nominated for such office unless he nominates another candidate as his associate for his running for the office of Governor, who is to occupy the office of Deputy Governor; and that candidate shall be deemed to have been duly elected to the office of Deputy Governor if the candidate who nominated him is duly elected as Governor in accordance with the said provisions.” (2)The provisions of this Part of this Chapter relating to qualification for election, tenure of office, disqualifications, declaration of assets and liabilities and Oath of Governor shall apply in relation to the office of Deputy Governor as if references to Governor were references to Deputy Governor.”

This is why on the 13 February 2020, in the Bayelsa appeal, the Supreme Court held that “the November 12, 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which had disqualified Degi-Eremienyo in the election for submitting forged certificates to INEC. The court ruled that Mister Degi-Eremienyo’s disqualification had infected the joint ticket with which he and the governorship candidate, Lyon, ran for and won November 16, 2019.”

(See https://www.channelstv.com/2020/02/13/breaking-supreme-court-sacks-bayelsa-governor-elect-lyon/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3TbXa6mCEaxv1gH69O0H72pofAKQA1p7o1a_aF0ZDZnHP3x7QOJIBUaho)

(11) Why Didn`t the Supreme Court Give Mr. David Lyon a second opportunity to pick another Deputy Governorship Candidate (or Deputy Governor-Elect)?

Some persons have argued that since it was due to no fault of David Lyon that his deputy governorship candidate was disqualified, the Supreme Court should have given the Governor-Elect an opportunity of nominating another deputy to replace the disqualified deputy. Anyway, with due respect to this school of thought, the legal effect of the joint-ticket provision in section 187 of the Constitution is that anything that adversely affects the candidature of either of the Governorship candidate or the Deputy Governorship Candidate, necessarily adversely affect the other. No exception is provided by the constitution/law. Hence the hands of the Supreme Court were tied in the circumstances; the apex court had no other option than to pronounce the law as it is. Besides, there’s a legal deadline for such nomination. The deadline had since passed . The court has no power to extend the statutory deadline which the Electoral Act says cannot be extended. The duty of the Supreme Court is to interpret the law as it is, and not to make or re-make the law. Law-making power belongs to the legislature. Meanwhile, section 31 (1) Electoral Act 2010 provides that “every political party shall not later than 60 days before the date appointed for a general election under the provisions of this Act, submit to the Commission in the prescribed forms the list of the candidates the party proposes to sponsor at the elections.” Section 33 of the Electoral Act, as amended then provides: “a political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute its candidate whose name has been submitted pursuant to section 32 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate.” The effect of the foregoing is that, once a political party has nominated and submitted the name of its candidate, the political party is not permitted under any circumstances (save in the case of death or voluntary withdrawal by the candidate) to change or substitute its candidate for any election. Even in the case of withdrawal, a candidate who wishes to withdraw must deliver his notice of withdrawal to INEC at a date not later than 45 days before the date set for the general election -- section 35, Electoral Act). Substitution as a result of death is taken care of by section 36 Electoral Act. Neither withdrawal nor death applies to the Bayelsa scenario. In the Bayelsa case, therefore, one may be right to suggest that the disqualification of APC’s deputy governorship candidate was entirely the fault of the affected deputy governorship candidate, and also of his party which had either fraudulently or negligently submitted his name to the INEC. The disqualification was neither due to withdrawal nor due to death. Hence, there was no legal bases whatsoever for the Supreme Court to have ordered the Governor-Elect to substitute the deputy. The legal principle is”one can’t be allowed to benefit from one’s own default/fraud.” There’s yet another maxim: “one cannot be allowed to use the provisions of the statute as an engine of fraud.” And yet another: “one is wholly responsible for the reasonable consequences of one’s deliberate actions.”

(12) Why Didn`t the Supreme Court Order Fresh Elections in the Bayelsa Case?

I have earlier referred to section 31(6) of the Electoral Act which provides that “if the Court determines that any of the information contained in the affidavit or any document submitted by that candidate is false, the Court shall issue an order disqualifying the candidate from contesting the election.” This means that while presiding over a pre-election matter, bothering on non-qualification of a candidate, the only order the court may make is to either disqualify the affected candidate or refuse to disqualify him/her. The court may then make consequential orders falling within its powers. In the Bayelsa Case, as an example, the Courts (the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal & the Supreme Court) were presiding over a Pre-election matter challenging the qualification/candidacy of a person to stand for an election. The case before the court was not about the validity or otherwise of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State. So, none of those three courts, in the Bayelsa Pre-election proceedings, could have nullified the general election held on November 16, 2019 or ordered a rerun. I am therefore surprised that some lawyers have argued that the Supreme Court should have ordered a rerun instead ordering INEC to give the Certificate of Return to the candidate who scored the next highest votes and also met the required constitutional geographical spread. As I have pointed out above, a court of law can only exercise the powers that it has; it could not have given any order it did/does not have powers to give. Any order made outside the court’s statutory or inherent powers is void. Only an Election Tribunal or election appeal tribunal, sitting on the Bayelsa governorship (general) elections could have validly exercised any powers to SET ASIDE a validly conducted general election in Bayelsa State. The Supreme Court was not sitting as an Election Appeal Tribunal when it gave the Bayelsa judgment on 13 February 2020. See section 140 (1) of the Electoral Act as amended (supra). In Amaechi v. INEC (supra) (a Pre-Election matter which went on appeal from the Federal High Court through the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court), the PDP had prayed the Supreme Court to order fresh elections, in response to which the Court observed that “If this court falls into the trap of ordering a new election, a dangerous precedent would have been created that whenever a candidate is improperly substituted by a Political Party, the court must order a fresh election….”

(13). The ADAMU MUAZU Case versus The Bayesla Case:

See Exactly Why The Adamu Muazu Case Is Completely Different from the BAYELSA State CASE ——

(a) Adamu Muazu’s case under reference was an ELECTION PETITION, a Post-Election matter; so the Tribunal had the jurisdiction under section 140(2) Electoral Act (Supra) to NULLIFY the election and order a rerun.

On the other hand, the BAYELSA State CASE (involving David Lyon’s Deputy) was a PRE-ELECTION case; the court had NO jurisdiction (in a pre-election matter) to nullify the entire election or to order a rerun. Only an ELECTION PETITION TRIBUNAL, properly constituted can nullify a general election or order a rerun in a general election. The regular court HAS NO such power.

(b) The ADAMU MUAZU case was an INTER-PARTY CASE (matter between two candidates of different political parties, arising from the general election)

The Election Tribunal in an inter-party perition/case has the power to nullify the general election and order a rerun. On the other hand , the Bayelsa case was an INTRA-PARTY case (a matter that relates entirely to the affairs of ONE political party, and not arising from the general elections). The court in an INTRA-PARTY case DOES NOT HAVE any jurisdiction to nullify a general election or order a rerun.

(c) The ADAMU MUAZU case was a POST-ELECTION matter (a case instituted after the conduct of a general election and relating directly to the GENERAL election) while the Bayelsa case was a PRE-ELECTION matter (a case filed before the conduct of the general elections and not arising from the general elections)

(d) The question relating to whether a candidate is qualified to contest a general election is both a ground for a PRE-ELECTION suit/case and also a ground for an ELECTION PETITION. When raised in a PRE-ELECTION MATTER, it can NEVER lead to nullification of the entire general election; it can only lead to nullification of the candidacy of the affected person. Exactly this is what happened in the Bayelsa case. On the other hand, when raised in an ELECTION PETITION, it can lead to NULLIFICATION of the entire general election; when in an ELECTION PETITION an election tribunal finds that a candidate in a general election or the person who was declared winner of the general election was NOT QUALIFIED to contest the general election, the only order the tribunal can make is to NULLIFY the election and order a rerun —- section 140(2) of the Electoral Act. Exactly this is what had happened in the ADAMU MUAZU case.

(e) It is because the Election Petition Tribunal in the ADAMU MUAZU case had NULLIFIED the General election and ordered a rerun, that was why Mr. ADAMU MUAZU even had the opportunity and LOCUS to approach the Supreme Court before date of the rerun, to BEG the Supreme Court to permit him to nominate another Deputy and still be able to participate as a candidate in the proposed rerun election. On the other hand, in the Bayelsa case, the Supreme Court DID NOT nullify the Bayelsa governorship election and did not order a rerun. So, there is no way David Lyon can have the LOCUS standi to take an application before the Supreme Court asking to be allowed an opportunity to nominate another deputy. The order of the Supreme Court in the bayelsa case leaves no one in doubt: *INEC should go and give Certificate of Return as Governor of Bayelsa State, to the next candidate that has the majority of LAWFUL votes and meets the constitutional requirements.”* Note that lawful votes must exclude wasted votes. Wasted votes are votes cast for a nonexistent candidate or for an illegal candidate or for a political party that has no candidate or whose candidate is not qualified.