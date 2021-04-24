Ligue 1: Payet Shines As Marseille Beat Reims 

Listen to article

Dimitri Payet scored two goals and set up Arkadiusz Milik for another as Marseille came from behind to defeat Reims 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Reims took the lead when Nathanael Mbuku powered a header in at a corner, but Marseille levelled almost immediately as Payet swept in a pass from Pol Lirola.

Payet then delivered a fantastic low cross for Poland international Milik to tap in from close range in first-half stoppage time.

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda turned an effort from Senegal striker Boulaye Dia onto the post in the second half, while Reims were reduced to 10 men as defender Wout Faes was sent off.

Payet steered in his second from a Valentin Rongier cutback and was denied a hat-trick by an excellent stop from Predrag Rajkovic, with Milik ruled offside as he poked in the rebound.

Marseille have won five of seven matches under Jorge Sampaoli and replaced Lens in fifth, the final European qualifying spot in France.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot confirmed Friday that Oscar Garcia, the Spaniard who had a brief spell in charge of Saint-Etienne in 2017, would replace coach David Guion next season. (Reuters)