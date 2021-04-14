NPFL: Ahmed Musa Rejoins Kano Pillars 

Listen to article

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa has completed his move to NPFL side, Kano Pillars until the end of the season.

Musa has been a free agent since leaving Al Nassr last year.

The 28-year-old has returned to his boyhood club for a second stint after failing to seal a move to West Brom in the January transfer window.

Kano Pillars announced his signing on their website.

“Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has sensationally returned to Kano Pillars FC for the remainder of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL),” a statement from the Kano Pillars website read.

“Musa previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009 where he ended the season as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.”

Ahmed Musa will be unveiled by Kano State Governor Abdulahi Umar Ganduje before the start of the league second stanza.

