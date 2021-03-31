Minister Congratulates Eagles on Nations cup qualification

Listen to article

The Super Eagles have been discribed as worthy Ambassadors of our great country by Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare following their qualification for the 2022 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

The Gernot Rohr led team secured their ticket to the Biennial event on Tuesday following their 3-0 win over the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

On Saturday they had defeated the Squirrels of Benin Republic 1- 0 in Port Novo to take an unassailable lead into the last group game which they won convincingly.

A statement by the Minister's media office said " Congratulations, Super Eagles for making us proud once again through your qualification to the Nations Cup. You are indeed super. Keep soaring to the creed of your name. You are worthy Ambassadors of our great country. So delighted that you qualified in grand style Nigerians are very excited and proud of your feat."