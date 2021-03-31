Fosla Academy Wins Football Event Of National  Principal's  Cup

Listen to article

Fosla Academy Abuja have emerged the winners of the football event of the rebranded National Principals Cup which ended at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

Fosla Academy were truly deserving champions as they secured an emphatic 2-0 victory over Christ Comprehensive College, Makera, Kaduna.

Speaking during the event, Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare said "The standard we have seen on display gives me hope of a bright future for our football and other sports. I'm excited that this event has lived up to our expectations. The future is indeed very bright for our budding talents."

“We are proud of the glory and honour Fosla Academy have brought to the FCT,” declared FCT FA chairman Mouktar Mohammed.

Fosla Academy Owner and Former President of the Nigerian football Federation Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdulahi said

"These boys have really made me proud and re- assured me that they are the future of Nigerian football. We are Happy to be part of history of building Nigerian football"