Sadiq Umar proved how important he is to Almeria football club by scoring the third goal of his team in an away fixture where they demolished Malaga 3 goals to Nil in favour of Almeria.

Sadiq Umar who became a constant threat right from the commencement of proceeding no thanks to the goal keeper who denied Sadiq on two occasions in the first half of the match. The first half ended 2 goals to nil in favour of Almeria.

On resumption of the second half Almeria proved why they deserved the maximum points and Sadiq Umar netted his fourteenth goal of the season.

With this result, Almeria now has 60 points and 1 point behind mallorca who are second on the log.

Sadiq Umar is no doubt a player who has eye for goals.