Comoros Qualify For First-ever Nations Cup

For the first time in their history, Comoros have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The volcanic archipelago off Africa’s east coast were held to a 0-0 draw by Togo in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Stade Omnisports de Malouzini in Moroni on Thursday, but the point was enough to secure the island nation’s ticket to Cameroon for next year’s finals.

Victory moved the country, ranked 130th in the latest FIFA world rankings, up to nine points in Group G and a point above Egypt who are in action away to Kenya later this evening.

The Sparrowhawks were already eliminated from contention ahead of Thursday’s encounter and are yet to register a win after five rounds of fixtures.

For Les Coelacantes head coach Amir Abdou, qualification completes a patient process which started way back in 2014 when he took over the reins.

The game in Moroni itself had little to write home about with chances few and far between as Comoros ultimately registered the result they desired.

Comoros now turn their attention to Egypt who they will face in Cairo on Monday while Togo will close off their qualifying campaign at home to Kenya in Lome.