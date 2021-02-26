Sports minister Declares National Principal's Cup Open

Listen to article

The much awaited principal cup finally got underway on Friday as Igbobi college and and Government College Kaduna raised the curtain on the competition in a grand style at the Agege stadium, Lagos.

According to the Minister of youth and sports development Mr. *Sunday Dare* who is the brain behind the revival of the principal cup “it’s a dream come true to be here today, to watch young stars kick off the National Principal cup.

"We are so proud of what they’ve done today. It is my hope that young talents will be discovered from this principal cup to become the likes of Daniel Amokachi , Franklin Howard, Tajudeen Disu, Waidi Akanni who are here as a source of inspiration to these young stars.”

He furthermore said “The

Principal's cup brought friendship and fostered unity, therefore we want to bring back its lost glory...Some products of the Principal's cup include Segun Odegbami ,Daniel Amokachi, Henry Nwosu, Tajudeen Disu , Ali jeje who became notable internationals.”

While reiterating his Vision, he said “Part of my vision when I assumed office is talents discovery . I will be glad if talents discovered here can become world stars like The Amokachis, Ekejia, Odegbamis, Adokiyes of this world.”

Notable dignitaries who graced the occasion include Deputy Governor of Edo state; Comrade Phillip Shaibu, Honourable Minister of State for Education Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, NFF Vice presidents Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, Shehu Dikko, Daniel Amokachi, President of Nigerian Olympic Committee and a host of others .

The Minister concluded by saying “The principal cup has come to stay.

The students must combine football with education , they should emulate ex internationals who combined education with football like Segun Odegbami, Adokie Amiesimaka, Dr Felix Owolabi, Patrick Ekeji, Seyi Olofinjana and others".

The match between Igbobi College High School and Government College, Kaduna ended 1-1.