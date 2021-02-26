Europa League: Manchester United And Real Sociedad Share Spoils

Listen to article

Shola Shoretire became the youngest player to appear for Manchester United in a European game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side eased into the last-16 of the Europa League with a goalless draw against Real Sociedad.

At 17 years and 23 days, Newcastle-born Shoretire beat the record of Norman Whiteside by 108 days on a night when January signing Amad Diallo also made his first appearance at Old Trafford.

They were notable milestones on an evening when Bruno Fernandes went closest for the hosts in the opening period as he smashed a lay-off from Fred onto the crossbar.

However, the best chance turned into a miserable failure for visitors' skipper Mikel Oyarzabal.

Presented with the opportunity to give his side an early lead from the penalty spot, Oyarzabal copied Fernandes' distinctive skip as he went to strike the ball and sent it so far wide it almost hit a photographer by the side of the goal.

Daniel James had a header saved by Alejandro Remiro before the break and Marcus Rashford, who took over the captain's armband when he replaced Fernandes at half-time, went close after it.

Axel Tuanzebe thought he had scored his first United goal when he powered in Alex Telles' corner, only for the intervention of the video assistant referee to halt Tuanzebe's celebrations.

Referee Lawrence Visser was advised to watch the incident on a pitchside monitor and judged that Victor Lindelof had committed a foul before the ball reached his fellow centre-back.

It was all rather mundane, with the hosts' four-goal cushion from last week's game in Turin ensuring their place in Friday's draw - when Steven Gerrard and Jose Mourinho are potential opponents for Solskjaer - was never in doubt.

Their victory means there will be four British sides in the Europa League last 16, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Rangers all advancing, although Leicester were eliminated by Slavia Prague. (BBC)