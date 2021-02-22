NWFL Premiership Week 7 Preview: Ibom Angels, Abia Angels, Dreamstar Ladies Aim To Make Up For Consecutive Losses..

Listen to article

After a thrilling round of fixtures in the last outing of the NWFL Premiership, week 7 throws up some more exciting ties as Edo Queens seek a quick return to winning ways, when they face Confluence Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Nasarawa Amazons will take on struggling Ibom Angels at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Osun Babes will be hoping to dust themselves off against Sunshine Queens at the Osogbo City Stadium on Wednesday after losing 2-1 to Rivers Angels in Porthacourt. .

Here is the Week 7 Preview of the NWFL Premiership.

#Delta Queens 🆚 FC Robo Queens (

This fixture in 2019 ended in a draw, which got the late George Emenetie sacked by Delta Queens Chairman, Tony Okowa.

This time around, Delta Queens look more confident, having won all their home games at home this season and even picked a point away from home last week.

Osahon Emmanuel will still be without his influential captain, Gift Monday and Habibat Akinwande, who are both in Turkey with the Super Falcons. Delta Queens are 6th on the log with 10 points, while FC Robo Queens are 3rd on the log, with 12points.

Delta Queens:WLWLWD

FC Robo Queens:WWLWLW

#Edo Queens 🆚 Confluence Queens (Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin)

Edo Queens have provided some of the best entertaining games so far this season and yet again, they will be facing Confluence Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, in a duel, they are so confident of.

The team, under Rollandson Odeh have shown remarkable resilience in most of their games and by contrast, Confluence Queens drew their last game at home and the team seem to be more troubled with the administrative issues ongoing at the club.

Edo Queens WWDDWL.

Confluence Queens DLWLWD

#Abia Angels 🆚 Bayelsa Queens (Umuahia Township Stadium, Umuahia).

Bayelsa Queens will travel down to Umuahia to face Abia Angels at home on Wednesday. The 'Angels from the East' have picked 6 points so far and will be more than determined to play well against league leaders, Bayelsa Queens, who won Edo Queens last week in a difficult contest.

Abia Angels lost at home the last time against Sunshine Queens and their fans will surely be expecting a better results,when the 'Restoration Ladies' arrive more because they have lost their last three games in the league.

Abia Angels:WLWLLL

Bayelsa Queens: WWWWLW

#Ibom Angels 🆚 Nasarawa Amazons (Godwill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo)

The 'Orange Ladies' have struggled so far in the league and have lost their last three game, which includes a home loss to Rivers Angels.

This game is an important one for them, but Christopher Danjuma and his girls are a tough nut to crack, no wonder Edo Queens found it so hard to get one last them.

Moruf Adeyemo can't afford to lose this game, same with Christopher Danjuma. It's going to be a cracker of a game.

Ibom Angels: LDWLLL

Nasarawa Amazons:LLLWLW

#Osun Babes 🆚 Sunshine Queens (Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo)

The south-west derby between Osun Babes and Sunshine Queens usually ends with a lone goal victory for either sides. The last time this two met in Osogbo, it ended in a stalemate.

The Omoluabi Queens have won all their home games and will want to add more points to their 9 points this season. Sunshine Queens will be without their manager, Wemimo Matthew, who is in Turkey with the Super Falcons. We await a great encounter. .

Osun Babes:WLWLWL

Sunshine Queens: LWLDWW

#Pelican Stars 🆚 Rivers Angels (U.J Usuene Stadium, Calabar)

Nobody gave Pelican Stars the chance, when they traveled down to Lagos to record their first win this season against Dreamstar Ladies, they face a tough challenge against Rivers Angels, who haven't lost a game this season.

Pelican Stars moved away from the relegation zone with that win and wouldn't want to go back to the drop.

Pelican Stars:LDLLDW

Rivers Angels: DWDWWW

#Royal Queens 🆚 Dreamstar Ladies (Warri Township Stadium, Warri).

Dreamstar Ladies are bottom on the log with just 3 points and would travel to Warri to face Royal Queens in a game the 'Canadian Geese' will be aiming to garner after their loss to FC Robo Queens last week.

Dreamstart Ladies will surely give a big fight and will be hopeful to get a favourable result.

Royal Queens:LWLWDL

Dreamstar Ladies:LLLWLL