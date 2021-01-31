Premier League: Manchester City Pip Sheffield United To Move Three Points Clear

Listen to article

Manchester City opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand to come as Pep Guardiola's men beat Sheffield United 1-0, while Manchester United played out a goalless draw at Arsenal on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal inside the first 10 minutes at the Etihad as City extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions.

Ferran Torres and Jesus were two of five changes made by Guardiola and they combined to make the breakthrough as the Brazilian tapped home for his first Premier League goal since November.

City failed to build on the lead, but comfortably held out for a 15th clean sheet in their last 19 games.

"People think if we won the last one 5-0, we will win this one 5-0. This is the real world, not a fairytale," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

"Today when I see Sheffield is bottom of the league. You see his team and realise how tough is the Premier League." (Reuters)