Former Super Eagles Assistant Coach Joe Erico Dies At 72

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer and assistant coach Joe Erico has passed on at the age of 72.

Erico died on Tuesday morning after a brief illness in Lagos surrounded by his family members.

According to a close family member, Tomiwa Aghedo who confirmed his death.

“I feel sad informing you that coach Joe Erico passed on this morning [Tuesday],” Aghedo told Goal.

“He complained of stomach ache yesterday and he was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was told to present his Covid-19 test result before he would be attended to.

“Coach Erico went for the test as directed and very early this morning he passed away. It’s terrible news at this point in time and every one of us is devasted.

“We are consoled by the fact that he served Nigeria with all his strength and he lived a good life worthy of emulation.”

Erico was part of the Super Eagles coaching crew that qualified Nigeria for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

He was also part of the team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup as an assistant to Shuaibu Amodu alongside Stephen Keshi.

Erico is survived by his wife and four children.