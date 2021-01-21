Bundesliga: Bayern Squeeze Past Augsburg, Leipzig Earn Vital Win

Listen to article

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck a first-half penalty to help Bayern Munich earn a nervous 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday and stay four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga at the season's halfway mark.

Lewandowski put the visitors in front with a 13th-minute penalty, his 22nd league goal, the most for any player halfway through a Bundesliga season. He has featured in 16 of Bayern's 17 league games this season.

The Pole had several more chances to add to his record-breaking goal haul and also hit the post in a dominant first half.

Instead of scoring again, however, to make sure of the three points, Bayern were far too passive and conceded a 75th minute penalty.

They had a lucky escape when Alfred Finnbogason sent his spot kick onto the post.

The Bavarians are on 39 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig, winners 1-0 over Union Berlin, and seven ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

FOSBERG WINNER KEEPS LEIPZIG ON BAYERN'S HEELS

Emil Forsberg drilled in a second-half winner as RB Leipzig were made to work hard for a 1-0 victory over in-form Union Berlin that kept them on the heels of leaders Bayern Munich.

Sweden international Forsberg, who had come on 10 minutes earlier, fired in after a one-two with Dani Olmo to break the deadlock in the 70th minute after a largely toothless first half from the hosts.

Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi came to their rescue in stoppage time, palming a powerful shot from Marius Buelter wide.

The win lifted Leipzig to 35 points, four behind Bayern, who edged past Augsburg 1-0 to stay top at the season's halfway mark.

Union suffered their first loss in seven league games and dropped to sixth on 28. (Reuters)