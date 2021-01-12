Solskjaer Opens Up On Manchester United League Position

Listen to article

Manchester United Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be carried away by the club's position on the Premier League log.

The Red Devils will top the log with a victory over Burnley on Tuesday after enjoying impressive run since crashing out of the Uefa Champions League.

“Since Sir Alex left, it has been second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh,” said Solskjaer.

“It is important to establish ourselves in the top four. We have only done that three times since Sir Alex left. It’s a different ball game to when I played. We finished third once, but now so many teams challenge and look at themselves as candidates.

“There weren’t that many teams able to challenge the top teams. In a good year, you win, in a bad year, you are second or third. There are so many strong squads now. It makes it more exciting than the last few seasons.”

“The league table doesn’t matter now,” said Solskjaer.

“March and April is where the league would be decided. This is our catch-up game because we started later.

“It is about getting performances right and points on the board and not let teams get away with it. We have done well.”

Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly have been ruled out of the encounter, but Edison Cavani is back in contention after missing the last three games due to suspension over a social media post.