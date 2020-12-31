Premier League: Newcastle Frustrate Liverpool

Listen to article

Newcastle United held Liverpool to a goalless Premier League draw at St James' Park to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities either side of half-time while United's Fabian Schar denied Sadio Mane a tap-in with a timely clearance off the goalline in the 80th minute.

Roberto Firmino also went close midway through the second period, failing to hit the target after Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow was stranded following a corner.

And the Brazil forward then saw his 88th-minute header superbly denied by Darlow as the hosts held on to a well-earned point.

Newcastle boss Bruce came into this fixture under pressure, with his side's style of play being heavily criticised in recent weeks.

The Magpies' December had included just one win and a defeat in the Carabao Cup to Championship side Brentford.

And as expected they sat back and defended in numbers, having only 27% of possession in the opening 45 minutes.

But they did have chances, Callum Wilson - who returned to the starting line-up - forced Liverpool keeper Alisson into a fine save from a tight angle after 11 minutes.

And Ciaran Clark was also denied by the goalkeeper, Alisson flying to his left to keep out the defender's header after 79 minutes.

Newcastle's point owed a lot to 30-year-old Darlow, whose string of second-half saves kept the league-leaders at bay.

The draw takes Bruce's side to 14th, four points from the top half, but more importantly, eight points off the bottom three. (BBC)