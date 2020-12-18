La Liga: Barcelona Ready To Sell Coutinho In January

Listen to article

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offload Philippe Coutinho soon, even before the club's upcoming presidential elections which are set to take place on January 24.

The Blaugrana's financial struggles have forced the club to prioritise the Brazilian's departure as they aim to balance their books following the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Catalan newspaper Ara, the club's management committee will put the 28-year-old on the market in January in the hope of finding potential suitors.

Coutinho's move from Liverpool cost Barcelona more than 150 million euros but his current market value does not exceed 50m euros, which is likely to be around the fee that the Catalan club might expect to receive for him now.

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes is aware that the current management committee are not entitled to confirm any signing or departure, yet they are willing to reach an agreement with a potential suitor for the new president to put pen to paper to after the elections.

Ronald Koeman has not given any ultimatum concerning Coutinho's possible exit, as he has already given his midfielder several opportunities to show off his worth, but his confidence in him has not been paid back.

Despite Ansu Fati being sidelined due to injury, Coutinho has not managed to establish himself in the team's starting XI, with Pedri seemingly being ahead of him in Koeman's pecking order.

Barcelona are in desperate need to cash in on the Brazil international, and it only remains to be seen if his departure will take place in January or next summer. (Marca)