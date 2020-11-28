EPL: Mahrez Scores Hat-Trick As Man City Spank Burnley

Listen to article

Riyad Mahrez scored his first Manchester City hat-trick as Pep Guardiola's men beat Burnley 5-0 at Etihad Stadium for the fourth time in a row.

The Algerian curled two first-half efforts into the corner to ease any concerns about a perceived City scoring drought.

Benjamin Mendy drove home Kevin de Bruyne's cross for his first City goal before half-time and Ferran Torres turned home his first Premier League goal after the break following a brief period of Burnley pressure.

Mahrez steered Pep Guardiola's side to their biggest win of the season by completing his first treble since scoring all three for Leicester City in a victory at Swansea City in December 2015 as the Foxes marched towards the title.

It could have been worse for visitors Burnley - and their keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who was making his Premier League debut with first-choice Nick Pope missing because of injury.

In addition to De Bruyne slamming a shot against a post in the final minute, Torres and Gabriel Jesus both had goals disallowed for offside - with both having involved major mistakes from the Northern Ireland keeper. (BBC)