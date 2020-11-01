EPL: Jota Earns Late Win For Liverpool

Listen to article

Substitute Diogo Jota scored for the third straight game as Liverpool came from behind to beat in-form West Ham and go top of the Premier League table.

In an intriguing encounter, the Hammers took an early lead through Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals' smart finish, which clipped the post on its way in after a poor headed clearance by Joe Gomez.

That was the 15th goal Liverpool have conceded in seven games this season - as many as Chelsea let in all season on their way to the title in 2004-05.

Jurgen Klopp's side were level shortly before half-time, Arthur Masuaku's foul on Mohamed Salah allowing the Egypt forward to equalise from the penalty spot with Liverpool's first attempt on target.

But the Reds, who gave a league debut to central defender Nathaniel Phillips in the absence of injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, found it tough going.

Jota, a £41m signing from Wolves in September, netted in the 85th minute after a smart pass by fellow substitute Xherdan Shaqiri - moments after already seeing a goal disallowed for a foul. (Reuters)