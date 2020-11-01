Premier League To Continue Despite Lockdown In England

Listen to article

The Premier League and other elite sport can continue behind closed doors during a new four-week national lockdown in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new restrictions for the country that will start on Thursday and run until 2 December to combat coronavirus and avoid the NHS being overwhelmed.

"The changes mean people should work from home where possible," tweeted culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

"But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted - e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors."

During a news conference to announce the measures, Johnson gave a thumbs up and said "Yes to the Premier League" when asked if top-flight football will continue.

The Premier League was halted in March before the first national lockdown and has been played without fans since it restarted in June.

The English Football League says it has been told by the government that its competitions can continue in England and Wales.

"We acknowledge the government's national efforts in tackling this outbreak and would hope that during this next phase of the crisis, our national sport, negatively affected by Covid-19 like many other industries, can continue to provide some form of welcome distraction and give people in our communities up and down the country a sense of normality in very challenging times," the EFL said in a statement. (BBC)