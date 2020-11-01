Ziyech Scores Again As Chelsea Spank Burnley

Listen to article

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he is "really excited" by Hakim Ziyech after the new arrival grabbed a goal and an assist in a comfortable victory over winless Burnley at Turf Moor.

Making his first league start for the Blues, Ziyech wrong-footed Burnley keeper Nick Pope, expertly dispatching Tammy Abraham's lay-off in the 26th minute to net his first Premier League goal.

Defender Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, rising highest to head home a Mason Mount corner.

And Morocco international Ziyech then turned provider seven minutes later, sliding through Timo Werner who side-footed an effort beyond the onrushing Pope.

"I'm really impressed and really excited. I could see his personality and work-rate off the ball," Lampard said.

"That bit of quality gives us something different."

Chelsea rise to fourth while Burnley remain 18th in the table, with Ashley Barnes missing one of the Clarets' few chances when through on goal in the opening minutes. (BBC)