DreamStar FC Ladies Set To Host Delta Queens In  2020/2021 NWFL Opener

The Pride Of Lagos will welcome Delta Queens to the Agege Township Stadium in the 2020/2021 NWFL season opener on December 9, 2020.

The draw ceremony was held at the Conference room of the new NWFL Secretariat in Abuja.

While reacting to the draws, DreamStar FC Ladies Captain, Judith Nwaogu expressed optimism about the team's chances against Delta Queens.

"I'm excited that football will return again after the covid-19 enforced break, I can't wait for the NWFL to start, we are battle ready to face Delta Queens"

Nwaogu also opined that football will not remain the same with the absence of fans in the stadium.

"It will be strange without our teeming supporters, We will miss our fans, but we want to assure them of our commitment and topmost performances when the league starts in December".

Nwaogu played a vital role during the 2018/2019 NWFL season leading the Galacticas to NWFL safety and also showed her impeccable leadership qualities.