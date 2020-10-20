Ozil Out Of Arsenal's Premier League Squad  

Listen to article

Mesut Ozil will not be included in Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad, which has to be submitted by Tuesday afternoon.

The decision means the club’s highest-paid player, who earns £350,000 ($453,000) a week, will not be able to play again for Arsenal until February at the earliest.

But the likelihood is that the German has now played his final ever game for the club where he has spent the past seven years following his move from Real Madrid in 2013.

Premier League rules state that Arsenal must submit their 25-man squad by 2pm BST (9am ET) on Tuesday and it must include a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players over the age of 21.

Arteta has 19 to choose from, however, due to the club’s failure to move on some fringe players during the summer transfer window, meaning that two senior stars can’t be registered to play during the first half of the season.

And Ozil and centre-back Sokratis have been informed they will not make the squad. The decision comes just a week after both were also left out of the squad for the Europa League group stages.

Speaking about his decision not to include the senior pair in his plans for the Europa League, which gets underway on Thursday night when Arsenal visit Rapid Vienna, Arteta said: “I wanted to tell them face to face.

“I explained the reason why and it was really difficult for me to tell them that, but this is the restriction and rules and they have to respect that decision and try to train the best possible way, help the team how they can in that moment and see what happens.”

Ozil’s last appearance for Arsenal came in last season’s home win against West Ham, the final match before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

He has not even made a matchday squad this season, even in the early stages of the Carabao Cup when Arteta has rung the changes. (Goal)