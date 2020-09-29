DreamStar FC Ladies Partners Data Foundation

Listen to article

Nigeria Women Football League Premiership side, DreamStar FC Ladies of Lagos has signed a three year partnership deal with Data Foundation.

The partnership, first of its kind aims at gearing 'the pride of Lagos' towards a successful year, as they prepare for a straight and long NWFL Premiership season .

The chairman of the club, Mr Abolore AbdulRahmon in his reactions, appreciated Data Foundation management for agreeing to go into partnership with them and was optimistic that the agreement will yield alot of positives.

He continued by saying the Data Foundation management deal is one of many agreements that would follow as the club looks on to engage more private partnership that will bring about development to the club.

"They accepted us as the official football club of Data Foundation, this means alot to us, and we shall continue to be a model in women's football"

"This means alot to us and we would continue to give our full backings as the brand continues to express it's commitment towards supporting the growth and passion of football in Nigeria and with us, they will surely get the best output. He concluded.

Data Foundation is an online platform which provide internet and data for users consumption and satisfaction.

The next three years will see DreamStar FC Ladies players enjoy free data to browse, surf the net and enjoy the moment on social media courtesy of Data Foundation.