Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Set for La Liga Action 

Listen to article

On Saturday, Deportivo Alaves will seek to win their first points of the season in their third game when they host Getafe who defeated Osasuna last weekend.

Los Che will also host SD Huesca who lost last time out to Cadiz.

Elche will play their first match of the new campaign when they host Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad.

The last match on Saturday will be between second-placed Real Betis against Laliga champions, Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

On Sunday, 6th placed Osasuna hosts Levante while Eibar tackles Gaizka Garitano’s Athletic Bilbao at the Municipal de Ipurua.

Also on Sunday, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will play their first game of the season as the play table toppers, Granada at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Cadiz hosts Europa League winners Sevilla.

Real Valladolid will play Oscar Garcia’s Celta Vigo.

And the last match of the weekend will be at the Camp Nou when Barcelona Under a new manager, Ronald Koeman trade tackles with Villarreal.