Ibrahimovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been placed in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, the Italian club disclosed on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 on October 3, is self-isolating at home following the test carried out ahead of the team’s Europa League third qualifying round tie against Norwegian club Bodo-Glimt in the San Siro later Thursday.

“Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodo/Glimt,” the Serie A side said.

“The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

The second round of tests was carried out after AC Milan’s Brazilian defender Leo Duarte tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Swede Ibrahimovic will not only skip Thursday’s game but any Europa League play-offs and the next two Serie A games against Crotone and Spezia.

Ibrahimovic will most likely be available again after the international break for the Milan derby against city rivals Inter on October 17.

Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in two games so far this season — a double in AC Milan’s Serie A opener against Bologna last weekend having also netted against Irish side Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League. (AFP)