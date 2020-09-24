Ndidi Could Be Out For Three Months - Rodgers

Listen to article

Leicester City Coach Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi could be out of action for three months.

The 23-year-old sustained an abductor Injury in the 4-2 win over Burnley, and he subsequently pulled out of the international friendly matches against Tunisia and Ivory Coast.

"We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks," Rodgers told reporters.

"It is an abductor injury – it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if he needs an operation – if he does then it will be 12 weeks."

Ndidi started the new season as a centre-back for Leicester City due to the absence of Johnny Evans.