Carabao Cup: Havertz Scores Hat Trick For Chelsea, Arsenal Beat Leicester City 

Chelsea moved into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a comfortable 6-0 win over Barnsley

Frank Lampard made numerous changes to the side that started the last match against Liverpool. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic started the last match.

Chelsea started well in the early minutes of the game. Only Chelsea’s former keeper Collins saved from Callum.

The visitors took control of the game and in the 14th minute, Caballero made a great save. The Argentinian flies off to his left to tip a curling Woodrow effort over the bar and for a corner.

Earlier, the visitors got a chance as the ball broke to Styles around but Azpilicueta made a saving block.

In the 19th minute, Chelsea took the lead out of nothing. A pass was intercepted by Chelsea’s top scorer for last season, Tammy Abraham and he finished smartly.

Chelsea scored their second nine minutes later, a lovely flowing move involving Mount and an Abraham dummy ends with Kai slotting home his first ever Chelsea goal.

The ended the half leading 2-0.

With less than five minutes into the second half, Chelsea added the third goal after pressuring the Barnsley defense with the ball getting to Barkley who finished superbly with his left foot.

Another lovely move from Chelsea, as Abraham flicks the ball into Havertz’s path and the German sweeps home to score his second for the night and 4-0 to the Blues.

The German scored his first senior hat trick in the 65th minute after he latches onto a through ball from Abraham ahead of Collins, rounds the goalkeeper and then calmly rolls into an empty net and that was his last kick of the game as he replaced by another debutant, Ben Chilwell.

The left back impressed on his debut for the Blues, and it was from his cross seven minutes from time that French striker, Oliver Giroud headed home to make it 6 for the blues.

In the end, it was a deserved win for Frank Lampard’s side.

A win characterized by ruthless finish against poor finish as Chelsea scored from 11 shots on target whilst the championship side couldn’t score despite having 9 shots on target.

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over Leicester City to book a fourth round place in the Carabao Cup courtesy of an own goal by Christian Fuchs and a late strike from Eddie Nketiah.