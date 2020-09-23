Roma Punished With 3-0 Defeat For Fielding Ineligible Player 

Listen to article

Due to an administrative error, Roma had their 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona turned into a 3-0 loss for fielding an ineligible player.

The club have been punished with a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player against Hellas Verona in their opening fixture in Serie A on Saturday.

According to reports, the administrative error refers to Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 in July.

Roma listed 23-year-old Amadou Diawara in the under-22 section of their squad, rather than the 25-man squad list for senior players.

Diawara is an ex-Napoli player who joined Roma last season.

The game at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi initially ended goalless, but Roma will return to zero points for the season following their sanction.

Hellas Verona head coach Ivan Juric was also fined €5,000 for giving his team instructions from the stands while serving a touchline ban.