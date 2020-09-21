Shehu Abdullahi Joins Omonia Nicosia After Leaving Bursaspor 

Listen to article

Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi has signed a two-year-deal with Cyprus Premier League Club, Omonia Nicosia FC.

The Former Kano Pillars player terminated his deal with Turkish side Bursaspor on Saturday after spending two seasons with them.

He left Cyprus for Turkey in 2018 after helping Anorthosis Famagusta to domestic titles.

Shehu penned a farewell message to Bursaspor management, technical staff, players and fans on Saturday wishing them all the best.

He is expected to be among the invited players for the upcoming Nigeria’s Super Eagles friendly matches coming up in October.

Shehu was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.