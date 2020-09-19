NBA PlayOffs: Lebron James Leads Lakers To Victory Over Denver Nuggets 

Listen to article

The LA Lakers have taken a 1-nil lead in the best of seven series in the western conference finals after defeating the Denver Nuggets 126-114 in the first game.

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists as the Lakers rolled to a 126-114 victory on Friday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The top-seeded Lakers opened a double-digit lead in the first half that they easily extended in the third quarter.

“It took a quarter for us to kind of figure it out,” James said. ”Not saying we fully figured them out because it’s too early in the series to say that, but we started to get a better feel. Just started to get in a better rhythm defensively and we started to get some stops in that second quarter and we were able to build that lead up going into halftime.”

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each scored 21 points for the Nuggets, playing in the conference finals for the first time since the Lakers beat them in 2009.

Fixtures

Eastern Conference finals

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

Game 3 • Miami heats leads series 2-0

Sunday, September 20

Western Conference finals

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Game 2 • LA Lakers leads series 1-0