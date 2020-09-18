Israel Adesanya Becomes First MMA Fighter To Land Puma Deal

Listen to article

UFC champion Israel Adesanya is making some history ahead of his middleweight title defense next weekend.

The undefeated Adesanya has signed a multiyear deal with Puma, the company announced Thursday.

He will be the face of Puma's Oceania division but will also be a part of its global marketing plans, sources say.

Adesanya's deal is an apparel and shoe sponsorship, and he is the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Puma.

Per the UFC's uniform sponsorship deal with Reebok currently, and with Venum starting in April 2021, Adesanya can't wear Puma gear in the cage for his fights.

He returns to action next Saturday, Sept. 26, against Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253. (ESPN)