Lampard Reacts To Chelsea Win Over Brighton

Chelsea defeated Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Monday night courtesy of goals from Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma to start their 2020/2021 campaign on a positive note.

There were so many talking points including another poor performance from Kepa, Werner's impressive debut, Havertz's quiet performance.

Lampard has revealed that the team will improve ahead of their next match against Liverpool on Sunday.

"Well, we will be better. This is our first game and we've only been together as a group for four days, we've had all the players together and we've had two debuts tonight.

"We showed a lot of good stuff. It wasn't where we want to be in the end - that will take a bit of time and we will improve for Liverpool as well. But first game of the season it's all about getting a win, certainly when you come to a place like Brighton. And I think we did a lot of things to get that".

Lampard also praised the performance of new signing Timo Werner

"I was really pleased with Timo, with Timo I know the qualities he's going to bring to the team, we saw that with the speed to get the penalty and the moments where he showed his speed and his qualities as well".

"He's going to be a real threat, he's a very mobile centre forward who can do so many things for us. So it was nice, and Timo is one that has had some games, and has had a bit of fitness, and you can see that in the way he was tonight".

Lampard once again reiterated his faith in Kepa after yet another questionable performance against Brighton.

"I am happy with Kepa, I saw confidence in him.

"He is here, he is our 'keeper and I am happy with him."

Pulisic and Thiago Silva are expected to be in contention for the match against Liverpool on Sunday.