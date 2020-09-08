Mbappe Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Listen to article

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with France.

The forward, who is asymptomatic, has been forced to return home to self-isolate he will be out of the Nations League clash against Croatia in Paris on Tuesday.

"Kylian Mbappe will not participate in France versus Croatia on Tuesday evening at 20:45CET at the Stade de France," a statement from the French FA has confirmed.

"The result of his Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA on Monday morning was found to be positive. He was placed away from the group after receiving the results, at the end of training, before going back to his own home in the evening.

"Like the entire delegation, Kylian Mbappe had undergone a test prior to the games of the international break. The result was negative, like the one last Wednesday, at the request of UEFA, before Sweden against France."

Mbappe is also expected to miss PSG's opening Ligue 1 fixture against Lens on Thursday and Marseille on Sunday.