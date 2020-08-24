Chelsea Close In On Thiago Silva

Listen to article

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing former PSG captain Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old played his last match for PSG in the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League final on Sunday.

He has now become a free agent and has been linked with move to Chelsea.

According to reports, The Brazilian defender has chosen Chelsea and he is expected to be announced as a Chelsea player this week.

"I'm sad. I apologize to the supporters. I thank all the fans for their love."

“It was my last game in Paris. I am sad. I apologise to the fans. I thank all the supporters for their love. I want to play for another 3-4 years and play in the World Cup in Qatar."

Silva has enjoyed a trophy-laden time in Paris since joining from AC Milan in 2012.

Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements after they conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season.