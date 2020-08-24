TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

August 24, 2020 | Football Transfers

Chelsea Close In On Thiago Silva

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Listen to article

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing former PSG captain Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old played his last match for PSG in the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League final on Sunday.

He has now become a free agent and has been linked with move to Chelsea.

According to reports, The Brazilian defender has chosen Chelsea and he is expected to be announced as a Chelsea player this week.

"I'm sad. I apologize to the supporters. I thank all the fans for their love."

“It was my last game in Paris. I am sad. I apologise to the fans. I thank all the supporters for their love. I want to play for another 3-4 years and play in the World Cup in Qatar."

Silva has enjoyed a trophy-laden time in Paris since joining from AC Milan in 2012.

Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements after they conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.