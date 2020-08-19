Barcelona Appoint Ronald Koeman As New Coach

Listen to article

Barcelona have confirmed the appointment of Ronald Koeman as their new coach.

The former Everton coach left his post in charge of Holland to replace Quique Setien who was sacked on Monday after the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Koeman has signed a two-year contract to take charge at Nou Camp.

According to a statement on Barcelona website:

"FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as the first-team coach until 30 June 2022.

"The Blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barca their first-ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou.

"This time, however, he will do so as a coach as the Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as a manager and eight trophies on his CV.

"Ronald Koeman comes to FC Barcelona after coaching in the Premier League, La Liga, the Dutch league, the Portuguese league and also on the international stage with the Netherlands."

Koeman described the opportunity to manage Barcelona as an honour.

“It was an honour to be the national coach of the Netherlands," said the 57-year-old. "For the past two-and-a-half years I have done everything I can to achieve successes with Oranje.

"I look back with pride on what we have achieved together in that period. The Dutch national team has a bright future, I am convinced of that.

"Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club. It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there."

Koeman played for Barcelona between 1989 and 1995 winning five trophies including the European Cup in 1992.