Arsenal handed Willian transfer deadline as Barcelona make offer for Chelsea star

Chelsea attacker Willian has received offers from three clubs and Arsenal have until the end of the weekend to submit their bid if they want to take the Brazilian to the Emirates Stadium.

Willian is looking for a three-year deal with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is expected to line-up for Chelsea when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Once this weekend’s football is wrapped up the attacker will make a decision over his future.

Chelsea have tabled a two-year extension which has not been accepted.

Sky Sports claim Barcelona have offered Willian what he wants with a deal stretching one year longer than the terms tabled by Frank Lampard’s side.

The longest is said to be from David Beckham’s Inter Miami, who want Willian to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Sky Sports add that Arsenal could still enter the race as Mikel Arteta looks to pick up a bargain given his club’s financial constraints.

Willian has enjoyed a successful seven years in west London winning two Premier League titles and the FA Cup.

The ex-Corinthians and Shakhtar Donetsk ace has recently explained why he would like to remain at Chelsea.

“I already had a conversation with the club a few months ago, even before this break,” Willian said.

“Chelsea only offered me two years and I asked for three. My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years, so I haven't had a deal with Chelsea yet.

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I'll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

The Brazil international was also asked about his links to Arsenal and Manchester United.