Barcelona Legend Xavi Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Former Barcelona Captain Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Al-Sadd coach will miss the club's league restart fixture against Al-Khor according to a statement by the Qatari based club.

A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test,” Xavi said in a post on Al-Sadd’s twitter account.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

Almost 4 percent of Qatar’s 2.75 million people have had coronavirus, with 108,638 cases reported since the start of the pandemic giving the tiny Gulf state one of the highest per capita total infection rates.

Xavi has been linked with a return to Barcelona as a coach but he recently extended his stay in Qatar by signing a one-year contract extension.