Mike Tyson Set For Boxing Comeback With Jones Clash

Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson who retired in 2005, will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr. on 12 September in Los Angeles.

Iron Mike Tyson made the announcement on his Legends Only League website, and that it will be an eight-round exhibition bout against Jones, a 51-year-old fighter who briefly held the heavyweight title and has fought consistently into his 50s.

It's just going to be amazing," Tyson said on a video call on ESPN.

Tyson ruled out the notion of danger for serious injury for himself or Jones, saying that California rules will require they both wear headgear for the fight.

"We're both accomplished fighters," "We know how to protect ourselves. We'll be alright."

Tyson said it would be competitive match rather than show -- "we're showing our skills and fighting"

"It's 100% of it looking to be Mike Tyson in the ring," Tyson said. "I've got one speed -- forward."

Tyson said he wants to show that old age can still mean exciting in the sports realm.

"It's because I can do it and I believe other people believe they can do it." "We aren't washed up. Somebody says over-age is washed up but they have a bigger fan base than the guys who are training now."

Mike Tyson finished 50-6 with 44 knockouts while Roy Jones Jr, who last fought in February 2018, is 66-9 with 47 knockouts.