Enugu Rangers Present #20m Insurance Benefit to Late Ifeanyi George's Family

Listen to article

Enugu Rangers FC have presented an insurance benefit worth N20m to the family of their late player, Ifeanyi George.

The NPFL club made the presentation to Sunday George, a brother to the late footballer.

Sunday George has hailed the kind gesture from Rangers while thanking the management for the insurance package for their players

“This has never happened before in Nigerian football,” Sunday George said. “But Ifeanyi has sacrificed himself for this; I definitely know this is going to be a stepping stone for other clubs to take a step.”

Rangers FC coach Salisu Yusuf, described Ifeanyi's death as a sad development.

“He (Ifeanyi) had done very well. He played the best football in his life. We hoped that at the end of the season he would have a new contract.”.

“He did very well but it (his death), was just very sad.”

Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu died on Sunday, March 22nd in a motor accident while travelling to Lagos State along Benin Expressway.