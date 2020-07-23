JUST IN: Liverpool Brush Aside Chelsea To Lift Premier League Title

Listen to article

Liverpool celebrated receiving the title trophy for the first time in 30 years in style as the new Premier League champions overcame Chelsea in a thriller at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson - currently out injured - received the trophy from Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish on a special podium built on the Kop after Jurgen Klopp's side made it three full unbeaten Premier League seasons at Anfield.

Chelsea, who now need a point from their final game at home to Wolves on Sunday to confirm a place in the top four - and next season's Champions League - started well.

But Liverpool moved through the gears after Naby Keita broke deadlock with a rising 25-yard drive, and they added further goals before the break through Trent Alexander-Arnold's fine free-kick and Gini Wijnaldum's close-range strike.

Olivier Giroud scrambled in for Chelsea on the stroke of half-time but their hopes of a comeback appeared to be snuffed out 10 minutes after the break, when Roberto Firmino headed in his first Premier League home goal of the season from Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Chelsea substitute Christian Pulisic then had a dramatic impact as he sparked a Chelsea fight back, creating a goal for Tammy Abraham and then scoring another himself on the turn as this entertaining game took an unexpected turn.

To the thunderous sound of fireworks being let off outside Anfield by celebrating fans, the champions pressed forward again and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slammed home the fifth from Andy Robertson's cross with six minutes left.

And then it was time for the ceremony Liverpool have waited three decades to enjoy - albeit conducted in the somewhat surreal surroundings of a virtually empty stadium. (BBC)