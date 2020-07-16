Sandro Rescues Juventus From Defeat Against Sassuolo

Listen to article

Juventus played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Sassuolo away from home.

Danilo and Higuain gave Juventus a 2-0 lead to set the leaders on course for another victory.

The hosts fought back and led 3-2 courtesy of goals from Filip Djuricic's first-time a stunning Domenico Berardi free-kick and Francesco Caputo's finish.

Alex Sandro's header rescued Juventus from defeat, the Old Lady have now failed to win their last three matches in the league, they have conceded nine goals in that period.

Sarri will be concerned with the amount of goals they are conceding, Wojciech Szczesny made seven saves against Sassuolo.

Juventus are now seven points clear of Atalanta with five games to go.