Manchester United Beat Aston Villa To Boost Top Four Hopes, Tottenham Drop Points Again 

Manchester United recorded a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa away from home to stake a claim for a top four place.

Bruno Fernandes won a controversial penalty which he scored to give the visitors the lead against the struggling hosts.

Mason Greenwood continued his impressive form with another sublime finish to increase Manchester United's lead.

The youngster has now scored 16 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Paul Pogba scored his first goal of the season to make it 3-0 and subsequently the maximum points to make it 17 matches unbeaten for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have not lost in 10 premier league games, which is currently the longest in the league.

Villa are now four points adrift of safety having won just two points from their last ten matches.

Everton and Southampton played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Danny Ings scored his 19th goal of the season before Richarlison levelled matters for Everton to ensure the share of the spoils.

Tottenham and Bournemouth played out a goalless draw.