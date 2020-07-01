Fernandes Shines As Manchester United Spank Brighton 

Listen to article

Manchester United recorded a 3-0 victory over Brighton away from home courtesy of a brace by Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood’d goal.

The Red Devils have been impressive since Bruno Fernandes joined the club in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

Greenwood opened the scoring for the visitors 16 minutes into the game to unsettle the hosts.

Manchester United were in a ruthless form as Fernandes increased their lead with a deflected effort to give them a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Fernandes added his second goal of the day when he finished off a breathtaking counter-attack move with a volley to give Manchester United the maximum points.

The Portuguese midfielder has been involved in ten goals since joining Manchester United in January scoring six goals and recording four assists.

The Red Devils extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches in all competitions winning eleven and drawing four.