Barcelona Confirm Pjanic Signing From Juventus

Barcelona have confirmed the signing Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for a reported fee of €65 million.

The Bosnia midfielder has struggled to impress under Maurizio Sarri this season and he will be leaving Turin after four successful years.

The deal also includes a swap for Barcelona midfielder, Arthur to join Juventus in a €72 million deal.

The Brazilian midfielder initially rejected the move but he was later convinced to join the Old Lady.

Pjanic signed a four-year deal with Barcelona which include a release clause of €400 million.

He will remain at Juventus for the rest of the season before joining Barcelona.

Pjanic has made 122 appearances for Juventus in all competitions scoring 22 goals.

Barcelona are in action against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Tuesday night.