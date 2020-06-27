Robben Comes Out Of Retirement To Join Groningen

Listen to article

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has announced his return to football less than a year after he retired.

Robben enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Bayern Munich winning numerous league and cup trophies including the Uefa Champions League trophy in 2013.

The winger has now made a stunning return to professional football at his boyhood club, Groningen, where he started his professional career.

"I was 12 years old when I started playing in Groningen's youth academy, I made my home debut against Feyenoord when I was 16," Robben explained in a video released on the Eredivisie side's official Twitter account on Saturday.

"After two years I made a transfer to PSV Eindhoven. After a wonderful adventure of 18 years, we're coming home! Back to Groningen.

"We're coming home during this difficult time of crisis, one that also hits FC Groningen. It's great to see how everyone is supporting the club, I've supported the club as well and it made me think about what else I could do for our club.

"These past weeks I've had many conversations with club staff and maybe more than anything I've listened to the call of our supporters: Arjen, follow your heart!"

"I want to make my comeback as a football player, a player of FC Groningen," he added.

"It started to itch and now it's my mission. I'm working on a comeback as a player, at FC.

Robben played for the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich winning over twenty trophies.