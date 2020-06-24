Reactions: Kane Scores First Goal In 2020, Leicester Drop Points Again 

Listen to article

Harry Kane was on target for Tottenham against West Ham as the North Londoners ran out 2-0 winners to condemn the Hammers to another damaging defeat.

Toma's Soucek diverted into his own net to give Spurs the lead before Harry Kane scored his first goal of the year to wrap up victory.

José Mourinho is excited with the result against a solid West Ham side managed by David Moyes.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho to Sky Sports: "I am happy with the result, the clean sheet, it means the team is more solid, the players have less doubts.

We played against a team with a coach with a lot of experience that organises teams in a very difficult way. I could predict that but they made it difficult for us.

"Our bench was rich, that helped me. To be honest, I don't think it's fair for West Ham to come here with 24 hours less to prepare than us. At the moment it is not nice."

Mourinho has never lost against David Moyes in their 14 meetings (W9 D5) in all competitions.

Leicester City dropped points again after playing out a goalless draw against Brighton.

The Foxes had Schmeichel to thank after he saved a penalty to prevent them from losing when he dived brilliantly to his right to deny Neal Maupay from the spot.

Leicester Coach, Brendan Rodgers has showered encomiums on the Danish goalkeeper.

Kasper has made a great save from the penalty, he's invaluable," said Leicester manager Rodgers.

"There is absolutely no doubt that he is one of the top goalkeepers in this league. Just his presence in the goal and his leadership.

"He studies penalty takers and puts in the work and he's so agile. He has been absolutely brilliant in the two games back."

Leicester City have failed to win their two matches since the premier league restart drawing against Watford and Brighton.