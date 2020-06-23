Manchester City Spank Sorry Burnley To Delay Liverpool's Title Party

Listen to article

Manchester City continued their impressive form since the Premier League restart by annihilating Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens had earlier spanked Arsenal 3-0 in their first match after the league was put on hold for over 100 days.

Phil Foden continued from where he stopped against Arsenal by producing another impressive performance by scoring two goals.

The Young Star opened the scoring with a long range effort before Riyad Mahrez added a brace to give City a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Mahrez's second goal was from the spot after Ben Mee fouled Sergio Aguero in the box, the spot was awarded after the referee consulted the VAR.

Burnley struggled to mount any threat as Manchester City's quality was too much to handle for the visitors.

Sergio Aguero was forced off and he is doubtful for the game against Chelsea on Thursday.

David Silva finished off a flowing move started by Phil Foden to score the fourth goal.

Foden wrapped up the victory with his second of the night to cap off a brilliant performance for Manchester City.

Burnley have released a strong statement to condemn a plane carrying a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley' which was flown over the ground shortly after kick-off.

If Manchester City had dropped points against Burnley, a win for Liverpool against Crystal Palace would have seen The Reds crowned champions officially on Wednesday when they play Crystal Palace.

The Citizens will make a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Thursday.