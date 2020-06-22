Manchester United Legend Blasts De Gea, Urges Him To Go Back To 'Basics'

Listen to article

Manchester United Legend Gary Neville has berated the club's goalkeeper, David De Gea for his poor performances in recent times.

The Spanish Goalkeeper has come in for criticisms for a lot of error strewn performances for the past two seasons, he has failed to reach the heights that saw him regarded as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

De Gea should have done better to deny Berjwin's opener against Tottenham but as usual, he allowed the ball to beat him and sail into the net.

He has now committed seven errors leading to goals since the start of last season in the League.

Gary Neville said De Gea's level has dropped from becoming reliable to error prone.

"He's got to go back to basics ... He was the one player United could rely upon for the last four years but he's not the same," Neville said on his podcast.

"When form drops for six months it's a blip but when it goes on for a year you start to worry. When it goes over two years it becomes more permanent."

Manchester United are back in Premier League action against Sheffield United on Wednesday.