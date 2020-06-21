EPL: Reactions As Brighton Stun Arsenal, Wolves Spank West Ham

Listen to article

Neil Maupay scored the winning goal for Brighton to condemn Arsenal to their second defeat since the Premier League restart.

Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal the lead with a superb curling effort with 20 minutes to go before Lewis Dunk restored parity for the hosts with fifteen minutes to go.

Maupay gave Brighton a win with a late winner with five minutes to go to hand them the maximum points.

Arsenal suffered a double blow when goalkeeper, Bernd Leno limped off with a knee injury.

Watford and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated West Ham away from home 2-0 courtesy of goals from Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto to push West Ham into the relegation zone.

Bournemouth lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace, Jordan Ayew and Milojevic were the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has described the 2-1 loss to Brighton as unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable in the way we lost the game. The fact we missed so many chances and we did not compete for the second goal," said the Arsenal boss.